Hulk Hogan Says Roddy Piper Sent Voice Message After Death

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan claims he received a voice message from his former rival "Rowdy" Roddy Piper two days after Piper died in 2015.

In an interview with "The 700 Club," Hogan, 70, admitted that he and Piper initially "couldn't stand each other" but in later years Piper started asking Hogan about his faith.

"I know it is predetermined and all that but he did not like me and I did not like him. That's just how it was," Hogan explained. "Once we got older and we had some conversations we started talking. He started asking about my spirituality, he didn't connect but he was very curious. He wouldn't surrender. All of a sudden he passes away."

Two days later after Piper had died at age 60, Hogan said he received a message from beyond the grave.

"This text message came in two days after he died and the message goes 'I'm just loving you, my brother. Just walkin' with Jesus. Walkin' with Jesus and loving you, my brother,' I was like, 'He would have never said that when he was here. It is amazing how things work," he said.

The retired wrestler previously spoke about the message in a 2023 interview on A&E's "WWE's Most Wanted."

And while he admitted that there might be a straightforward explanation for the message, suggesting that glitches in cellphone systems can sometimes cause delayed transmissions, he still felt unsettled.

"That really spooked me out," Hogan said at the time.

"Close Encounters … It is crazy to get a voice message from someone after they've passed away," he continued, adding, "Especially for them to say, 'I'm loving you and walking with Jesus, my brother.' "

Hogan has been open about his faith, revealing in December 2023 on social media that he had been baptized along with his wife, Sky Daily, 45, at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo, Florida.