Hulk Hogan Gets Baptized, Declares 'Surrender' to Jesus

WWE icon Hulk Hogan waded into the water and came out a baptized man, declaring his allegiance to Jesus Christ.

Hogan, 70, shared a video on social media of himself and his wife, Sky Daily, 45, being baptized at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo, Florida, on Wednesday.

"Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life," he captioned the video. "No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!"

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Eugene Bollea, wore a tight white T-shirt and white bandana for the occasion, as well as a silver cross necklace.

"God is doing amazing things at Indian Rocks," the church wrote on Instagram.

The "Hogan Knows Best" alum previously wrote about his Christian beliefs in a post on X in April.

"I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old, and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!" he said.

In an interview from 2015, the wrestler talked about his relationship with Jesus and how it changed his perspective.

"Once you're a Christian, you've accepted Christ as your Savior," he said. "You're not gonna perish but you're gonna have everlasting life. That belief is pretty much the only thing that is real to me."

Hogan's baptism follows tattoo artist Kat Von D's conversion to Christianity and baptism in October, as well as Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee's announcement that he is leaving the music industry to devote his life to Jesus.

According to the Washington Examiner, the singer, best known for"Despacito," made the announcement during the final performance of his La Meta tour earlier this month, saying he would be embarking on "a new beginning."