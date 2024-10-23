Justin Timberlake Postpones 6 Concerts Due to Illness

Justin Timberlake has postponed more shows from his world tour.

Earlier this month the singer, 43, abruptly canceled his Newark, New Jersey, show due to a last-minute injury. Now he has canceled six shows, this time due to illness.

"Hey guys — I haven't been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis," Timberlake wrote in a post on social media Tuesday. "I'm so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2. Thank you for understanding — I'll make it up to you."

The shows affected are in Chicago; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Detroit; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Columbus, Ohio. All of them will now take place between Feb. 14 and Feb. 27.

All existing tickets will be valid for the events. Refunds for tickets bought directly can be requested from the original purchase location, and more tickets can be found on Ticketmaster.

Last month, Timberlake pleaded guilty to impaired driving after his June arrest in the Hamptons. Appearing in a Sag Harbor Village Court, he was fined $500 with a $260 surcharge, ordered to complete 25 hours of community service, and required to make a public safety announcement.

"I did not live up to the standards that I try to hold for myself," he said in court at the time, adding he was "grateful for the opportunity to move forward" and use his platform to hopefully help others make "better decisions."

"I should've had better judgment," he said to the judge. "I understand the seriousness of this."

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor shortly after midnight June 18 after police said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane.

When approached, he appeared to be under the influence, with "bloodshot and glassy" eyes, slowed speech, and unsteadiness on his feet, police in court filings said.

The documents reveal that Timberlake admitted to having just one martini and claimed he was driving home behind friends.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.