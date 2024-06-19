New Details Emerge of Justin Timberlake DWI Arrest

New details surrounding Justin Timberlake's arrest for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons in the early hours of Tuesday morning have emerged.

The "Memphis" singer, 43, was apprehended following a stay at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor. The arrest report obtained by People states he was pulled over after a police officer observed his 2025 BMW running a stop sign and failing "to keep on the right side of the roadway."

According to the officer who wrote the arrest report, Timberlake's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

Timberlake was processed at Sag Harbor Police Headquarters around 12:37 a.m., where he allegedly told authorities that he would not undergo "a chemical test" to determine his blood-alcohol level, saying he had "one martini" and followed his friends home.

According to a source speaking on condition of anonymity with People, Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, "was not with him" at the time of the incident.

Timberlake has since been released, police confirmed.

"Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance," a statement released by authorities read.

According to People, Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations, one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane.

Timberlake performed in Miami on June 15 and is set to play in Chicago on June 21 and June 22 before moving on to Boston, Baltimore, and Cleveland as part of his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour," according to Sky News.

He then travels to Europe, starting in Krakow, Poland, on July 26, and will move on to Birmingham, Manchester and London, England, in August.