Judge Suspends Justin Timberlake's Driver's License

Pop star Justin Timberlake's driver's license was suspended during a virtual hearing Friday for his driving while intoxicated case, according to reports.

Further, the judge also criticized his lawyer for "irresponsible" comments during previous proceedings, NBC News reported.

Sag Harbor Justice Carl Irace rebuked Timberlake's lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., saying that his previous comments "comes off as an attempt to poison the case before it even begins" and threatened to issue a gag order if he continued with such comments.

The hearing took place more than a month after Timberlake, 43, was arrested in the Hamptons for suspected drunk driving. He was apprehended following a stay at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor. The arrest report obtained by People states he was pulled over after a police officer observed his vehicle running a stop sign and failing "to keep on the right side of the roadway."

According to the officer who wrote the arrest report, Timberlake's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

Timberlake was processed at Sag Harbor Police Headquarters, where he allegedly told authorities that he would not undergo "a chemical test" to determine his blood-alcohol level, saying he had "one martini" and followed his friends home.

According to People, Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations, one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane.

Timberlake's attorney, Burke Jr., later released a statement, saying: "I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney's office."