×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: clubforgrowth | desantis | trump

Club for Growth Polls: DeSantis Leads Trump for GOP Primary

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 14 November 2022 10:02 PM EST

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently leading former President Donald Trump in several Club for Growth Action polls in a hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary.

In an Iowa caucus-based survey, 48% of 508 respondents said they would back DeSantis for the Republican nomination, while 37% said they would back Trump. There were 16% were undecided.

This implies an 11-point swing for DeSantis among Iowa respondents since August, where a similar poll showed 52% backing Trump and 37% backing DeSantis.

A New Hampshire poll showed 52% of 401 respondents supporting DeSantis, versus 37% for Trump. Both were tied in an August poll.

Florida showed 56% of poll respondents supporting DeSantis, while 30% are supporting Trump.

In Georgia, 55% would support DeSantis, while 35% would support Trump.

The polls were conducted from Nov. 11-13, with a total of 1,044 respondents and a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently leading former President Donald Trump in several Club for Growth Action polls in a hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary.
clubforgrowth, desantis, trump
151
2022-02-14
Monday, 14 November 2022 10:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved