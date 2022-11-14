Club for Growth Polls: DeSantis Leads Trump for GOP Primary

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently leading former President Donald Trump in several Club for Growth Action polls in a hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary.

In an Iowa caucus-based survey, 48% of 508 respondents said they would back DeSantis for the Republican nomination, while 37% said they would back Trump. There were 16% were undecided.

This implies an 11-point swing for DeSantis among Iowa respondents since August, where a similar poll showed 52% backing Trump and 37% backing DeSantis.

A New Hampshire poll showed 52% of 401 respondents supporting DeSantis, versus 37% for Trump. Both were tied in an August poll.

Florida showed 56% of poll respondents supporting DeSantis, while 30% are supporting Trump.

In Georgia, 55% would support DeSantis, while 35% would support Trump.

The polls were conducted from Nov. 11-13, with a total of 1,044 respondents and a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.