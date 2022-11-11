Glenn Beck Calls for Unity in Trump-DeSantis Debate

Talk show host Glenn Beck said he is not going to get caught up in the Donald Trump-Ron DeSantis fight.

Beck on Friday tweeted: "I am not going to engage in the 'Trump vs DeSantis' fight conservatives are having. I am a big supporter of both men. And I urge you to not engage in this. This is what Democrats want. And unlike the Democrats, we are blessed to have TWO great fighters on the side of freedom."

Beck's comments came after the former president blasted the Republican Florida governor on Thursday.

Trump ripped the media for being "all in" on to trying to foment primary challengers, and "Ron DeSanctimonious" for lacking loyalty after Trump claims he pulled the governor across the finish line in 2018.

"Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games!" Trump wrote in a Save America statement Thursday night, posted to Truth Social. "The fake news asks him if he's going to run if President Trump runs, and he says, 'I'm only focused on the governor's race, I'm not looking into the future.' Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that's really not the right answer.

"Ron came to me in desperate shape in 2017 — he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good Agriculture Commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was loaded up with cash and great poll numbers. Ron had low approval, bad polls, and no money, but he said that if I would endorse him, he could win. I didn't know Adam so I said, 'Let's give it a shot, Ron.'"