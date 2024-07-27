Trump Blasts 'Comma-la' as Leftist 'Bum,' Politicizing Judiciary

With his opponent potentially coming into focus as being VP Kamala Harris, Republican nominee Donald Trump is sharpening his criticism on everything from the pronunciation of her name to being anti-religion, a radical leftist, and seeking to reform the Supreme Court for political gain.

"There are numerous ways of saying her name," Trump said Friday night in an off-the-cuff moment during his speech to Turning Point Action's Believer Summit.

"They were explaining to me: You can say 'comma-la, you can say 'cam-mal-a.' I said, 'Don't worry about it; it doesn't matter what I say, I couldn't care less if I mispronounce it or not. I couldn't care less.

"Some people think I mispronounce it on purpose. But actually I've heard it said about seven different ways. There are a lot of ways."

There was no hedging on what Trump thinks of Harris, though, and the Democrats' effort to force President Joe Biden out of the race outside the will of Democrat primary voters.

"She was a bum, three weeks ago," Trump said. "She was a bum, a failed vice president in a failed administration with millions of people crossing and she was the border czar."

Like eschewing the vote, leftists in the media are trying to cover for her failures in office, Trump warned.

"Now they're trying to say she never was the border czar — she had nothing to do with the border," Trump continued. "She was the border czar. They're trying to take it. They're deleting it all over the place.

"They want to take it because we have the worst border in history. And 3½ years ago, we had the best border that we've ever had."

While Harris can say anything she wants now as a presumptive Democrat presidential candidate, she cannot run from her "radical-left" record or what she truly believes, according to Trump.

"You always go back to your original thought," he said. "Now, my original thoughts were very good. You like my original thought.

"I'm the only one out there that probably got worse. It's true. My original thoughts, you always go back to him and she went back to them and she will go back if she ever got in.

"She will go back to those, all of those horrible original thoughts that she had.

"She'll appoint hardcore Marxists to the Supreme Court to shred our Constitution on all of our religious liberties."

The Biden administration is teasing judiciary reforms, but Trump said it is just all a guise to attempt to force the leftist will on the suppose independent judiciary because there are more conservative contextualists on the court than ever before thanks to the confirmations from the Trump administration, Trump hailed.

"She will try as hard as she can to add as many justices as possible to the U.S. Supreme Court," Trump said. "We don't want that to happen, do we?

"We want, we like our nine justices the way they are. We don't want to have 17. I've heard numbers 21. Sounds like a great number. What about 23? They want to have an odd number. That's the only thing we agree on.

"In other words, she wants to pack the court, which is their No. 1 agenda and we can't let that happen. We're not going to let that happen. We're not going to have anybody added, we're going to do it the way we've done it for many, many years.

"That's really a stopper. It's a stopper, the Supreme Court."

Trump also assailed Harris on being anti-religion and a crusader for the radical left.

"Now we have a new candidate to defeat: The most incompetent, unpopular, and far-left vice president in American history," Trump said early in Friday night's one-hour speech. "That's what she is: The most incompetent, but certainly the most far-left.

"Together, four months from now, we are going to defeat Kamala Harris — who a short time ago, strongly fought to defund the police — and the radical left Democrat party," Trump continued. "We're going to take back that very beautiful White House and we're going to make America great again, guaranteed.

"And it's going to go fast with your vote. I will defend religious liberty in all of its forms. I will protect Christians in our schools, in our military, and our government, in our workplaces, in our hospitals, and in our public square.

"And I will also protect other religions — we want that right, other religions — and we will bring our country back together one nation under God."