Donald Trump to Newsmax: Respect Israel, Don't Vote Democrat

Donald Trump said there is no way he would refuse a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid an ongoing war, a reality that should have all Israel-respecting Americans voting against Democrats, he told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"It's pretty amazing that [Vice President Kamala Harris] refused to meet with them, and they asked whether or not they could meet with me, and I said, 'certainly,'" Trump told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" guest host Sebastian Gorka in an exclusive 15-minute phone interview Tuesday. "You have got to meet with both sides. You've got to get it settled. You've got to get it finished. You've got to get it over with."

Harris will miss Netanyahu's address to Congress on Wednesday in favor of a campaign event in Indiana.

Biden-Harris administration weakness has led to the attacks on Israel and invasion of Ukraine, Trump said, sounding a concern he's voice before.

"Oct. 7 would have never happened," Trump told Gorka. "You know, you were in the administration. Oct. 7 would have never happened if we were there, Sebastian, OK? I say plural.

"But, if I was president, Oct. 7 would have never, ever happened.

"And by the way, Russia would have never attacked Ukraine either – and we wouldn't have inflation."

It is unfathomable to Trump that Americans who support Israel would vote for anti-Israel Democrats; he said voters should join Michiganders in abandoning Biden and Harris.

"Well, it's amazing, actually," he said, "that any Jewish person or any person that believes in Israel and loves Israel can even think about voting for a Democrat.

"You know, in this country, a lot of Jewish people are not big fans of Israel, which is something that they've never been able to explain to me.

"[Former President Barack] Obama was horrible. He is horrible. [President Joe] Biden is horrible. Horrible. And they're not good for anyone else either."

