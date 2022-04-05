×
Chris Cuomo Tweets Cryptic Message to Fan

By    |   Tuesday, 05 April 2022 01:58 PM

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo has touched off speculation about his possible return to the news industry.

In a cryptic tweet, he wrote Tuesday: "The people who tried to bury you did not know you are a seed."

The comment is a paraphrase of a quote from Greek poet Dinos Christianopoulos.

According to the BBC, Christianopoulos had said: "They buried us, but they didn't know we were seeds."

Cuomo is currently demanding arbitration for being "wrongfully terminated" at CNN and is seeking an amount "not less than" $125 million for being fired in December 2021 for aiding his embattled brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid sexual assault allegations.

Fox News reported the tweet by Cuomo possibly indicated he would seek a return as a journalist to some news outlet.

The Cuomo tweet was a reply to a fan who had tweeted that the news host was missed on television.

Other fans joined in after Cuomo's tweet.

One wrote on Twitter: "I sure hope we see you soon."

Another tweeted: "Please come back. We need your voice and perspective!"

Still, one more wrote: "I can't wait to hear from you again."

