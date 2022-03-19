×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chris | cuomo | allegations | cnn | lawsuit

Cuomo's 10 Biggest Allegations from His CNN Lawsuit

Cuomo's 10 Biggest Allegations from His CNN Lawsuit
Christopher Cuomo attends the The Hollywood Reporter's 9th Annual Most Powerful People In Media at The Pool on April 11, 2019 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for THR)

By    |   Saturday, 19 March 2022 12:11 PM

Former CNN television host and personality Chris Cuomo has filed a demand for arbitration in his $125 wrongful termination claim against the liberal news outlet, accusing several former colleagues and executives of engaging in a "campaign to smear" him.

The Wednesday court filing charged CNN anchors, reporters and senior management with hypocrisy, ethical violations, and lying.

  1. Zucker and Gollust Obtained Favors from Andrew Cuomo

He said former CNN President Jeff Zucker and then-marketing executive Allison Gollust broached ethics by using their relationship with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to obtain COVID tests at a time when they were not readily available.

  1. Zucker and Gollust Advised Andrew Cuomo

Zucker and Gollust "acted as advisors to Cuomo…by providing him with talking points and strategies for responding to statements made by then-President Donald Trump."

  1. Warner Exec Kilar Accused Chris Cuomo of Journalism Malpractice

Jason Kilar, the chief executive of CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia, defamed Cuomo by suggesting he failed to uphold "highest standards of journalistic integrity at CNN."

  1. Tapper Said Chris Cuomo Threatened Zucker

CNN anchor Jake Tapper defamed Cuomo by accused him of putting CNN "in a bad spot" and saying he threatened Zucker by suggesting he’d leak damaging information about the CNN head unless he was given severance.

  1. Tapper Unethically Urged Republican to Not Run Against Dem

Cuomo said Tapper urged congressional candidate Sean Parnell to not to run against Rep. Conor Lamb, but to run in a "safer, more heavily Republican district."

  1. Lemon Accused Chris Cuomo of Unethical Behavior

CNN host Don Lemon defamed him by claiming that Cuomo broke "journalistic standards and then [was] paid handsomely for it."

  1. Accused Lemon of 'Flagrant' Ethical Violations

He accused Lemon of "a flagrant breach of journalistic ethics" by alerting actor Jussie Smollett via text message that Chicago police did not believe Smollett’s allegations of suffering a racist, homophobic attack.

  1. Accused Cooper of Defamation

Cuomo said Anderson Cooper defamed him when he accused him of breaching ethical standards, declaring "[J]ournalists have strict ethics and strict rules that we are to abide by, and if you don’t abide by them, there are repercussions."

  1. Accused Stelter of Defamation

Cuomo said CNN media reporter Brian Stelter defamed him by reporting that internal CNN sources accused him of "trying to burn the place down" and that Cuomo "would seek vengeance for his termination."

  1. CNN Saw Cuomo’s Value Drop After Brother Resigned

Cuomo attributed the accusations against him – and his Dec. 4 firing – to the fact that his brother’s resignation from the New York governor’s office in the middle of 2021 damaged his worth CNN. "But because [Chris] Cuomo was so strongly linked to Gov. Cuomo, whose political standing and corresponding value to CNN had turned dramatically, CNN falsely claimed that Cuomo violated its policies and practices as an excuse to terminate his contract," he said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former CNN television host and personality Chris Cuomo has filed a demand for arbitration in his $125 wrongful termination claim against the liberal news outlet, accusing several former colleagues and executives of engaging in a "campaign to smear" him.
chris, cuomo, allegations, cnn, lawsuit
470
2022-11-19
Saturday, 19 March 2022 12:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved