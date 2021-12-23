Sen. Coons: 'I Tested Positive' for COVID

Sen. Chris Coons said Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19, but has "minimal symptoms."

The Delaware Democrat made the announcement on Twitter, writing: "In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR tests, and last night I got bad news – I tested positive. I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines."

And in another Thursday tweet, he wrote: "As we deal with the sharp rise in omicron cases here in Delaware and across the country, I urge you to get tested regularly, and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already. We all must continue to do our part to fight this pandemic and keep each other healthy."

Coons joins a list of Washington lawmakers, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Cory Booker, D-N.Y., who have tested positive in recent days.