Capitol Police Find Baggie of Cocaine on Floor at D.C. HQ

U.S. Capitol Police said Wednesday a zip-close baggie containing a small amount of cocaine was found on the floor in a hallway of its Washington, D.C., headquarters.

The 1-inch-by-1-inch baggie was found in the middle of the floor just before 1 p.m. EDT by an officer, who immediately reported it to a supervisor, Capitol Police said in a news release.

Residue in the baggie was field tested and came back positive for cocaine. The department said it has opened an investigation, which will include DNA testing of the baggie.

The hallway where the baggie was found is on the second floor in an area that has been a staging spot for furniture and supplies, police said. The area is heavily trafficked by various contractors and employees, police said, and it also is near the Prisoner Processing, Crime Scene, Intel, and Reports Processing offices.

Capitol Police headquarters is located on the same block as two Senate office buildings and blocks from Union Station.

It has been almost a year since a small baggie of cocaine was found at the White House in a West Wing storage locker. On July 2, Secret Service agents discovered the baggie of white powder just feet away from the Situation Room and one floor below the Oval Office.

Ten days later, the Secret Service said in its investigative report that FBI lab results could not find latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present. There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who might have left the baggie in the area.

"Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered," the Secret Service said in its report, which was released July 13. "At this time, the investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence."