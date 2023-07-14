Trish Regan to Newsmax: 'Bizarre' WH Coke Mystery Unsolved

Conservative podcast host Trish Regan told Newsmax Friday that it is "bizarre" federal officials cannot find out who brought a small bag of cocaine into the White House.

"It's so bizarre to me. I've been to the White House multiple times," Regan said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" Friday. "There's a whole security apparatus. I mean, they have to clear you; they get to have all your information ahead of time; and you go through the X-ray machine. You have bomb-sniffing dogs, drugs-sniffing dogs."

Reportedly, the Secret Service has ended its investigation without any leads or suspects.

"Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered," Secret Service officials said in an investigation summary.

Agents discovered the drug during a routine sweep of a "heavily trafficked" West Wing lobby of the building on July 2. The law enforcement agency said it could not determine the bag's origin despite surveillance footage and a sophisticated crime lab.

Regan said that there were two earlier reports of marijuana also being found in the building.

"How do you get cocaine into the White House? Let me ask: How do you get marijuana in there? I mean, you wouldn't be able to get through an airport with that stuff," she said. "And yet, somehow, you can get into the place that should be the most secure in the United States of America."

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, who now heads former President Donald Trump's Truth Social media company, joined Regan on the broadcast and said he doesn't believe the Secret Service looked hard enough for a suspect.

"I think when it comes to the cocaine at the White House, the reason they haven't found the culprit is because they haven't looked," Nunes said. "You would have to actually run a real investigation, and you would have to run this down very quickly. There's probably only roughly 50 possible suspects, I would say, because you could rule out a lot of people, and then you go take a simple drug test."

Nunes said that only people who would pass through security easily could bring in something like that without it being detected.

"I think it's very difficult to get a substance — any type of drug substance — through unless you had an easy trip through the security," he said. "Who are the only people that can get easy trips through the security? One, congressmen and senators, and then likely family members of the president and the vice president."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

