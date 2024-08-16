Rich Salgado to Newsmax: No Advice as Tom Brady Moves to TV Booth

Tom Brady, considered by many the greatest quarterback in NFL history, is moving into the broadcast booth this fall and Rich “Big Daddy” Salgado told Newsmax on Friday he has known Brady and his father for years and that he’s eager to see the transition.

Salgado, who sells insurance, including to NFL players, through his company Coastal Advisors, LLC, was asked on “American Agenda” whether he has any advice for Brady as he approaches this new path in his career.

“I don't have any for him,” Salgado, who was a defensive lineman at Maryland in the late 1980s, said with a laugh. “He's Tom Brady. He doesn't need my advice. You know what? I salute him and I can't wait to watch him and then actually see him at a game when, you know, I'm used to seeing him in uniform. Now he's going to be in a suit.

“He is an unbelievable human being. I've known him from the get-go. … He is a hard-working guy. Very hard-working. He's all over the place, [and] he's a great father.”

In previewing the NFL season, Salgado said the Kansas City Chiefs, seeking an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title, will be tough to beat, adding the Baltimore Ravens’ free-agent signing of running back Derrick Henry makes them a formidable contender.

“Now they have the big horse to lead them and give their quarterback [Lamar Jackson] a chance to not be a one-prong offense where he's running for his life or he's trying to get the ball down the field.”

Salgado, who said he bleeds New York Giants blue and also roots for the Pittsburgh Steelers, said there is one team that will surprise many this season.

“The team that really is going to shock everybody — and on paper they look great. If [quarterback Aaron Rodgers] stays healthy, it's going to be the [New York] Jets,” he said.

