LA Chargers Want Colin Kaepernick on Coaching Staff

The Los Angeles Chargers' new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, wants his old quarterback Colin Kaepernick to return to the NFL as part of his team's coaching staff.

Kaepernick, 36, who hasn't played in the league since 2016, recently told Sky Sports that he would like to return to the field, saying he continues to work toward that end.

"We're still training, still pushing," Kaepernick said. "So, hopefully. We've just got to get one of these team owners to open up."

Harbaugh, who was Kaepernick's head coach with the San Francisco 49ers, told USA Today Sports he spoke with Kaepernick in January about joining the Chargers "in a nonplaying capacity."

"Yeah, we talked a little bit about it," Harbaugh said. "He's considering it. He was out of the country. He said he was going to get back to me. We haven't reconnected since then. That was early, early in the year.

"If that was ever the path he was to take, I think that would be tremendous," he added. "He'd be a tremendous coach, if that's the path he chose."

Kaepernick's exit from the NFL came after he incited protests during the national anthem in 2016 by kneeling on the sideline to protest police brutality.

Since that time, he has continued to make efforts to get back into the league, writing a letter to the New York Jets last September expressing interest in joining the practice squad and taking part in the University of Michigan's pro day months later.

In 2022, Harbaugh — then coaching at the University of Michigan — invited Kaepernick to get some throws in during halftime at the school's spring game.

Throughout his NFL career, Harbaugh has been one of Kaepernick's biggest supporters.

"He's one of my favorite players that I've ever coached," Harbaugh said. "Love Colin."

The Chargers coach told USA Today that the circumstances surrounding Kaepernick's previous exit from the league would not be a problem if he chose to return as a member of the coaching staff. He indicated to the outlet that he is deeply aware of Kaepernick's position as a civil rights activist.

"I see him as a hero," Harbaugh said. "Heroes get no days off. And he's being a hero right now and he's not getting any days off.

"It's not for me to choose what path he takes. That's his decision."