WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cowboys | sports | franchise | 10 billion | valuation

Cowboys Become First Sports Franchise to Surpass $10B Valuation

Cowboys Become First Sports Franchise to Surpass $10B Valuation
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 01:22 PM EDT

The Dallas Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl since their star quarterback Dak Prescott was 2 1/2 years old.

That last championship was recorded on Jan. 28, 1996. Plenty of fruitless seasons have followed for "America's Team," but the lack of another Lombardi Trophy hasn't diminished their overall value.

Sportico released franchise valuations for the top 10 NFL teams on Tuesday, and the Cowboys were head and shoulders atop the list with a value of $10.32 billion. They became the first sports franchise to surpass the $10B valuation.

Forbes valued the Cowboys at $9 billion in September.

The Los Angeles Rams ($7.79 billion) ranked second on the list by Sportico, followed by the New York Giants ($7.65 billion), New England Patriots ($7.31 billion) and San Francisco 49ers ($6.86 billion).

AFC East rivals the New York Jets ($6.8 billion) and Miami Dolphins ($6.76 billion) ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, on the list. The final two NFC East representatives, the Philadelphia Eagles ($6.75 billion) and Washington Commanders ($6.3 billion) are listed eighth and 10th, respectively, sandwiched around the Las Vegas Raiders ($6.7 billion).

Per Sportico, the 32 NFL franchises collectively are worth $190 billion, including team-related businesses and real estate held by the owners.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Dallas Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl since their star quarterback Dak Prescott was 2 1/2 years old. Plenty of fruitless seasons have followed for "America's Team," but the lack of another Lombardi Trophy hasn't diminished their overall value.
cowboys, sports, franchise, 10 billion, valuation
202
2024-22-13
Tuesday, 13 August 2024 01:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved