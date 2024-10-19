Trump Calls US 'Occupied Territory' Under Harris

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Saturday the United States is an "occupied territory" under the immigration policies of Vice President Kamala Harris but "liberation day" is ahead.

He made the comments at a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, carried live by Newsmax.

Trump also reiterated two policy plans that address deporting illegal immigrants and punishment for murdering an American citizen.

Trump said illegal immigration is the No. 1 issue ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, pushing inflation and the economy to No. 2.

"The United States is now an occupied country; but Nov. 5, 2024, will be liberation day in America," Trump told the crowd, taking aim at Harris, the Democrat nominee and "border czar" under President Joe Biden.

Trump told the crowd that he will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to "expedite the removal of Tren de Aragua and other savage gangs," Trump said, referring to the Venezuelan gang.

Trump first mentioned the act at a recent rally in California, one that he says gives "tremendous power to the president to do what's right."

"If they come back into our country, it's an automatic 10 years in jail with no possibility of parole. When they come back, if they come back ... we'll make it 20," he said Saturday.

He reiterated his call for the death penalty for illegals who kill Americans, something he first mentioned last week at rallies in Nevada and Colorado.

