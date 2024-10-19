WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | us | harris | immigration | liberation day

Trump Calls US 'Occupied Territory' Under Harris

By    |   Saturday, 19 October 2024 08:53 PM EDT

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Saturday the United States is an "occupied territory" under the immigration policies of Vice President Kamala Harris but "liberation day" is ahead.

He made the comments at a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, carried live by Newsmax.

Trump also reiterated two policy plans that address deporting illegal immigrants and punishment for murdering an American citizen.

Trump said illegal immigration is the No. 1 issue ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, pushing inflation and the economy to No. 2.

"The United States is now an occupied country; but Nov. 5, 2024, will be liberation day in America," Trump told the crowd, taking aim at Harris, the Democrat nominee and "border czar" under President Joe Biden. 

Trump told the crowd that he will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to "expedite the removal of Tren de Aragua and other savage gangs," Trump said, referring to the Venezuelan gang.

Trump first mentioned the act at a recent rally in California, one that he says gives "tremendous power to the president to do what's right."

"If they come back into our country, it's an automatic 10 years in jail with no possibility of parole. When they come back, if they come back ... we'll make it 20," he said Saturday.

He reiterated his call for the death penalty for illegals who kill Americans, something he first mentioned last week at rallies in Nevada and Colorado.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Saturday the United States is an "occupied territory" under the immigration policies of Vice President Kamala Harris but "liberation day" is ahead.
trump, us, harris, immigration, liberation day
288
2024-53-19
Saturday, 19 October 2024 08:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved