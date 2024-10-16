Border Patrol Council's Del Cueto to Newsmax: Admin Created Mess

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto told Newsmax on Wednesday that the present administration "created the mess" and "they’ve ignored the mess for over three years" on the U.S. southern border.

The issue of border security has become a top concern for many in the voting public as former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris each try to stake out their vision for the country. Del Cueto said that when it comes to Harris and President Joe Biden and their support of the border patrol "we’ve gotten nothing but lip service."

"First off, they created the mess and they need to be held accountable for that. They've ignored the mess for over three years. And now this close to an election they've decided to try to start talking about the issues. Well, they've ignored it the whole time," he said during an appearance on "American Agenda"

The CBP app was implemented to make it easier for migrants to schedule asylum appointments at legal ports of entry and process their requests with Customs and Border Patrol agents. Del Cueto hoped the agency would "scrap" the app. "I call it the amusement park app because that's all it turns into. It's just a fast app to go around the line. That's all it is."

Del Cueto said that the administration may claim that illegal border crossings have gone down but "they don’t talk about the gotaways."

"In fact, they have completely stopped giving out gotaways numbers. And that's because all the agents are stuck in processing areas. There's no one to count the gotaways. But the scary part is, it's so easy to come into the U.S, ask for asylum and get released. Can you just imagine how horrible the criminal background is on those gotaways numbers?" Del Cueto added.

