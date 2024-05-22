Bloomberg Poll: 49% Swing-state Voters Expect Violence

Nearly half of voters across seven swing states said they expect violence around the presidential election in November, according to a new Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll.

Voters from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were asked, "How much do you trust each of the following – That the election and its aftermath will be free from violence."

According to the survey, 49% of respondents expect some degree of violence surrounding the election, including 31% who answered "not much" to the question of trusting the election will be free from violence and 18% who said "not at all."

Thirty-five percent said "some" in response to the question about trust and 16% answered "a lot."

The same poll also found former President Donald Trump, now the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, leading Democrat President Joe Biden by 4 points among swing-state voters in a theoretical matchup.

According to a Rasmussen survey from earlier this month, 4 in 10 likely U.S. voters think that a second civil war could occur in the United States in the next five years, with 37% saying a second civil war is more likely if Biden wins reelection. A quarter of those polled said a second civil war is more likely if Trump were to win in November.

The Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll was conducted May 7-13 and surveyed 4,962 registered voters from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The margin of error is plus or minus 1 percentage point.