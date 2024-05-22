RNC HQ Reopens After 'Suspicious Substance' Found

The Republican National Committee's headquarters in Washington, D.C., was "under lockdown" after a "suspicious substance" containing what has been confirmed to be two vials of blood was discovered there Wednesday.

It has since reopened.

Capitol Police confirmed that an "all clear" has been issued at the headquarters, ABC News John Parkinson reported on X, shortly after news broke about the lockdown.

"Another officer told me 'nobody is messing around' after multiple pipe bombs were placed on Capitol Hill in January 2021," Parkinson said.

The Capitol Police confirmed on X that it responded to the 300 block of First Street, SE, where the RNC headquarters is located, after the package was reported.

"The package was cleared by our Hazardous Incident Response Division," the report said. "It contained two vials of blood. The source of the package and its contents will be further investigated."

There were no reports of injuries or further confirmation about the source's claims.

"Capitol Police have told congressional offices they are investigating a 'suspicious substance' at the RNC's address, per notice obtained by @Axios," Axios reporter Andrew Solender posted on X just before 9 a.m. "'Staff and other personnel are directed to AVOID THIS AREA until further notice,' it says."

Dasha Burns of NBC reported on X that the RNC Headquarters is "under lockdown until further notice. Hazmat team is on-site, sources tell me."

Other witnesses, posting video to the website, said that roads were closed near the RNC headquarters after a "suspicious package" was found, and said that there was a great deal of police activity near the site.