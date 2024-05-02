Rasmussen Poll: Reelection of Biden Might Trigger Civil War

About 4 in 10 likely U.S. voters think that the United States could experience a second civil war at some point in the next five years, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

Rasmussen found that while about half of likely voters think a second civil war is not likely, more than 40% of voters say it's "somewhat" or "very" likely to occur within the next five years.

16% said a second civil war is very likely to occur in the next five years.

25% said this is somewhat likely.

29% said this is not very likely.

20% said this is not at all likely.

10% said this is are not sure.

In a previous poll conducted in 2018, Rasmussen found that 31% of likely U.S. voters at the time said it was "likely that the United States will experience a second civil war sometime in the next five years."

The 2024 poll also asked likely voters: Would a second civil war be more likely if President Joe Biden wins reelection in November, would it be more likely if former President Donald Trump wins, or if it would not make much difference who wins the election?

37% said a second civil war is more likely if Biden wins.

25% said it's more likely if Trump wins.

30% said the winner of the election would not make much difference.

8% said they are unsure.

Rasmussen polled 1,105 likely voters across the United States from April 21-23 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.