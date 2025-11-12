Catholic Bishops Toughen Stance on Assisting Immigrants

U.S. Catholic bishops have launched their first coordinated effort since President Donald Trump returned to office to assist people affected by his administration's stricter immigration enforcement policies.

The Trump administration has deported about 400,000 people this year and detained an estimated 60,000 more as part of its effort to remove individuals who entered the U.S. illegally.

The Washington Post reported that at their national meeting in Baltimore on Tuesday, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops announced a new program called "You Are Not Alone."

It outlines ways for Catholics nationwide to provide direct aid, pastoral care, and public solidarity to immigrants.

El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz, who chairs the bishops' committee on migration, said fear among immigrant communities has grown.

"Our immigrant brothers and sisters are living in a deep state of fear," Seitz told the gathering. "As pastors devoted to the Gospel, we know statements are not enough."

The initiative marks a shift from individual statements toward more unified action.

While some bishops have already protested or spoken out against federal policies, others have urged caution until the full body votes on a broader immigration message.

The bishops will consider such a statement on Wednesday, which would require two-thirds approval.

Earlier Tuesday, Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City was narrowly elected president of the conference, while Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville, Texas, known for advocacy on behalf of migrants, was chosen as vice president.

Some analysts viewed the results as a sign that the bishops may be moving toward a more centrist posture.

Baltimore Bishop Adam Parker said many clergy are becoming more active because they are "increasingly alarmed" by the scope of enforcement.

"That palpable sense of terror is what's driving us," he said.

Pope Leo XIV has been more direct in his criticism of U.S. policy, calling the current crackdown "inhuman." He said Jesus' teaching on welcoming the stranger demands reflection on how nations treat foreigners.

The Department of Homeland Security emphasizes that its primary immigration enforcement efforts are geared toward criminal illegal aliens.

In a Wednesday release, DHS noted that, as an example, its enforcement effort known as "Operation Midway Blitz" in the Chicago area has led to a significant decrease in major crimes there since its launch in September.

The initiative, named in honor of Katie Abraham, who was killed in a hit-and-run by an illegal alien in Illinois, focuses on identifying and removing noncitizens convicted of violent or repeat offenses.

DHS officials said the operation targets people who have taken advantage of Illinois' so-called sanctuary policies protecting illegals under Gov. JB Pritzker.

Since "Operation Midway Blitz" began, DHS said homicides are down 16%, shootings are down 35% — the lowest level in four years — robberies are down 41%, carjackings are down 48%, and transit crime is down 20%.

DHS called the results "a historic step" toward reducing violent crime and prioritizing public safety.