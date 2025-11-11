DHS: Illegal Freed by Obama Admin Kills Elderly Man in DUI Crash

An illegal alien released into the U.S. by the Obama administration allegedly struck and killed a 71-year-old man in Orange County, California, in a drunken-driving hit-and-run, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Suspect Humberto Munoz-Gatica, a Mexican national, 41, was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff's Department. He was charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run after the Nov. 7 wreck that killed Barry William Tutt.

"On November 8, ICE lodged an arrest detainer for Humberto Munoz-Gatica, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, after he was arrested by Santa Ana Sheriff's Office and charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run," DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin wrote in a statement.

"Unfortunately, [Gov.] Gavin Newsom's California is a sanctuary state and does not cooperate with ICE.

"This is yet another example of sanctuary and open border policies putting American lives at risk."

ICE said Munoz-Gatica's criminal history includes a prior conviction for grand theft. Records show he originally entered the United States on a tourist visa that expired Aug. 1, 2008.

Munoz-Gatica was arrested in 2011 for overstaying his visa, but the Obama administration released him back into the country.

The agency's detainer seeks to have local authorities hold Munoz-Gatica for transfer to ICE custody once state charges are resolved; however, California's sanctuary laws prevent most cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, often barring local jails from honoring ICE detainers.

Critics argue such policies endanger public safety by shielding criminal aliens from deportation.

DHS said its law enforcement officers remain committed to safeguarding communities from criminal noncitizens who reoffend after being released.

The department urged victims of crimes committed by illegal aliens to reach out to its Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement office for support and resources.

Victims or families seeking assistance can contact the VOICE office at 1-855-488-6423.