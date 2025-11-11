US Catholic Bishops Elect Coakley Conference President

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on Tuesday elected Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City as its new president, signaling a continued conservative direction for the U.S. church.

Coakley secured a three-year term after several rounds of voting, succeeding the outgoing president, Timothy Broglio.

In a post on Facebook after the vote, Coakley said he was "humbled" by the decision of his fellow bishops in electing him to lead the conference.

"When I became a bishop I chose as my episcopal motto, 'Duc in altum,' or 'Put out into the deep,'" he wrote. "Once again, the Lord is inviting me to put out into deep waters in calling me to accept this service and burden of leadership today."

"I accept it in faith and with great hope," Coakley continued. "I ask for the prayers of all of the clergy, religious women and men and the faithful of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City."

The archbishop, 70, expressed "great confidence" that the staff of both the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City "will help me shoulder these responsibilities."

"Please pray that I may be a faithful steward and a wise servant of unity and communion with our Holy Father, Pope Leo [XIV], and with my brother bishops and priests," he added.

Known for his pro-life advocacy, resistance to gender ideology, and supportive stance toward immigrants, Coakley was a natural front-runner amid growing conservative sentiment in the U.S. Catholic hierarchy.

He has been linked to the Napa Institute, a conservative Catholic organization, which underscores his alignment with culture-war themes in American Catholicism.

Observers say Coakley's election reflects a desire by the bishops to maintain continuity with Broglio's presidency — particularly the prioritization of abortion cessation and religious liberty — rather than steer toward more progressive doctrinal or pastoral agendas.

One analyst described the result as reaffirming "the majority's preference for a conservative rampart rather than a bridge-builder in a divided conference."

Despite his conservative stance, Coakley has opposed the death penalty and expressed concern about harsh immigration enforcement.

Critics warn that his election could deepen divides within the conference.

An editorial in the National Catholic Reporter noted that the conference "needs someone who can help bring the bishops together" and argued that "Coakley is too far to the right to be able to affect the unity the conference needs."

Supporters counter that his administrative experience — including service as USCCB secretary — and fiscal management skills make him well-suited to lead at a turbulent cultural moment.

The full term begins at the adjournment of the November plenary and runs for three years, according to conference bylaws.