Slain Texas Teen's Home Swatted

The home of slain Texas track athlete Austin Metcalf was swatted on Thursday night, the same day his father appeared at a press conference for suspect Karmelo Anthony, WFAA reported.

On Thursday, the slain teen's father, Jeff Metcalf, attended a press conference in Dallas at the Next Generation Action Network, a nonprofit organization working with Anthony's family in his criminal defense.

Hours later, the Metcalf home was targeted in a swatting call when police were notified of a gunshot reported at the address. "Swatting" is a term used when fake threats are called in to police with the implicit intention of creating an escalating situation with first responders.

On April 2, 17-year-old Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed during an altercation at a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The alleged killer, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, was arrested and charged in connection with the killing.

According to the police report, Anthony was seated under the team tent of Memorial High School, the school Metcalf attended. Metcalf told Anthony that he needed to move, at which point Anthony reached inside his bag and said, "Touch me and see what happens," according to the report. Following a brief scuffle, Metcalf was stabbed fatally in the chest.

Anthony's family has insisted he acted in self-defense.

On Thursday, Jeff Metcalf attended a press conference lead by NGAN founder Dominique Alexander, who called the police upon learning of Metcalf's presence, labeling his attendance "inappropriate."

"That was disrespectful and just shows you all the character," Alexander said at the press conference. "He was not invited. He knows that it's inappropriate to be near this family, but he did it."

Anthony was released Monday after Judge Angela Tucker reduced his bail from $1 million to $250,000.