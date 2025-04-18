Dining Room Worker Among 2 Dead in FSU Shooting

A dining room worker at Florida State University has been identified as one of the victims of Thursday's mass shooting.

A gunman opened fire at the university, killing two people and wounding at least six others, police said.

Ricardo Morales Jr. took to social media Thursday night to say his brother Robert was killed during the shooting.

"Today we lost my younger Brother, He was one of the victims killed at FSU," Morales Jr. wrote on X. "He loved his job at FSU and his beautiful Wife and Daughter.

"I'm glad you were in my Life. [heart emoji]"

On Friday morning, Morales Jr. added another post: "You deserved better Robert. Thank you for being in my life."

CBS News reported Robert Morales was 57.

Morales' LinkedIn profile showed he had worked at FSU as a dining coordinator for more than nine years.

"We are heartbroken to confirm that an Aramark employee was among those killed at FSU yesterday in that senseless act of violence," the company said in a statement, the Daily Mail reported.

"We are absolutely shaken by the news, and our deepest sympathies are with the family and our entire Aramark community."

WPLG reported Morales was a Miami-Dade County native who underwent a kidney transplant in 2021, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a colleague.

The Miami Herald reported Morales, who was attending a meeting with other university employees when the shooting began, was the son of Ricardo "Monkey" Morales, a controversial Cuban-American CIA operative and anti-Fidel Castro militant active during the Cold War.

Another as-yet unidentified victim also was killed, with police saying neither murder victim was an FSU student.

Police identified the shooter as Phoenix Ikner, the 20-year-old stepson of a sheriff's deputy.