Trump Praises 'Brilliant' Firms Skipping Tariff Refunds

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lauded "brilliant" companies that have not sought reimbursements for tariffs ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

In an interview on CNBC, Trump said he would "remember" U.S. companies that declined to pursue potentially billions in refunds following the court's decision to void tariffs imposed under his administration.

"It's brilliant if they don't do that," Trump said when asked about firms choosing not to seek refunds. "I actually think if they don't do that, they got to know me very well.

"I'm very honored by what you just said. If they don't do that, I'll remember them. I will tell you that because I'm looking to make this country strong."

The remarks come after U.S. Customs and Border Protection opened a process allowing importers to apply for more than $160 billion in refunds tied to tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The Supreme Court's ruling effectively invalidated those tariffs, sparking a scramble among major corporations to determine whether to seek repayment.

However, Trump framed the decision by some companies to hold off as a show of loyalty and confidence in his economic agenda, which has long emphasized tariffs as a tool to protect American industries and reduce trade imbalances.

The president also sharply criticized the Supreme Court's ruling, arguing it failed to include provisions that would have allowed the government to retain previously collected tariffs.

"The Supreme Court didn't want to save our country with one sentence," Trump said, lamenting that billions of dollars would now be returned, including to foreign entities he described as unfriendly to the United States.

Trump has consistently defended tariffs as a cornerstone of his "America First" economic strategy, arguing they help level the playing field against countries that have long taken advantage of U.S. markets.

During his presidency, tariffs targeted a wide range of imports, particularly from China, as part of a broader effort to bring manufacturing back to the United States.

CNBC noted that several major companies, including Apple and Amazon, have not yet filed for refunds, possibly out of concern about political backlash or future trade relations.

Trump suggested such restraint would not go unnoticed.

Some retailers are expected to benefit if they pursue refunds.

Companies such as Levi Strauss have projected tens of millions of dollars in potential reimbursements, while others such as Gap have acknowledged the financial impact of tariffs but remain uncertain about how and when refunds may be realized.

Despite the court's ruling, Trump signaled that his administration is already moving forward with alternative approaches to maintain a tough trade posture.

"We're going to end up with the same numbers — actually bigger numbers," he said, indicating that new tariff mechanisms could replace those struck down by the court.

The ongoing tariff dispute underscores the broader tension between the executive branch's trade policies and judicial oversight, while highlighting the high stakes for U.S. businesses navigating an evolving economic landscape.