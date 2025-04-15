4 Hospitalized After Shooting at Dallas High School

At least four people were hospitalized after a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas on Tuesday, CBS News reported, citing law enforcement.

At least two of the victims were shot, according to the report, and none of the injuries are considered life-threatening. Dallas City Councilman Tennell Atkins told NBC DFW that three students were hurt, but it's unclear if all three had been shot.

Three victims were taken to Baylor and one to Methodist Hospital Dallas in Oak Cliff, according to CBS News.

The Dallas Police Department said at 2:20 p.m. local time that there was no active threat. CBS News reported a student is wanted in the shootings and that there is no word on the identity.

Dallas police responded to reports of gunfire at around 1 p.m. local time in what they confirmed was a "shooting incident." ABC News reported the incident was student-on-student violence.

Students reported hearing anywhere from five to eight gunshots, according to reports.

The school was evacuated, and a reunification site was established for parents to pick up their kids.

Tuesday's shooting comes almost exactly one year after a shooting at the same high school. A student was shot in the leg on April 12, 2024, after another student was able to bypass security and metal detectors and bring a gun into the building.

Students staged a walkout three days later in protest of security at the school.