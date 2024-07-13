Photo Captures Bullet Whizzing Past Trump's Ear

A remarkable photo was posted to X purporting to show the bullet whizzing past the ear of presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at his 6:15 p.m. ET shooting at his Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally.

While there were local police telling Newsmax they believed glass from a teleprompter caused Trump's right ear injury and not a bullet, Trump himself posted on Truth Social, he indeed felt the bullet rip through the flesh of his ear.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," Trump wrote on Truth Social around 2½ hours after the shooting. "Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.

"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.

"GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

The Secret Service implemented measures around Trump, and an assassination investigation is underway.

Don Trump Jr. said his father is "in good spirits" as he remains under observation adding his father is "never gonna stop."

The shooter was shot by Secret Service and was killed, sources told Newsmax. Two other victims were being transported – one dead and another critical.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said Trump was grazed by gunfire but is safe. An audience member was killed, and the shooter is dead. Another person is in serious condition, the prosecutor said.

Goldinger says police told him shooter was on adjacent building near the rally, and "it would have required a rifle" and "it was several hundred yards."

A blood-stained emergency room doctor at the rally talked about his life-saving efforts for the rally victim, saying he did CPR and saw "brain matter."