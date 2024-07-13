Musk on Trump Attack: Head of Secret Service Should Resign

Following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening, the owner of X, Elon Musk, called for the head of the Secret Service, as well as the leader of the security detail, to resign.

"The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign," Musk wrote after the attack. Attached below Musk's comment was a video of an eyewitness who told a BBC reporter he had warned the Secret Service that there was a suspicious man on a roof across from the rally with a rifle.

The head of the Secret Service is Kimberly Cheatle. She reports to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

In December, Mayorkas denied presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s request to receive Secret Service protection for his presidential campaign despite both his father and uncle being assassinated.

"I have consulted," Mayorkas wrote, "with an advisory committee composed of the Speaker of the House, the House Minority Leader, the Senate Majority Leader, the Senate Minority Leader, and the Senate Sergeant at Arms. Based on the facts and the recommendation of the advisory committee, I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not warranted at this time."