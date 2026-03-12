US Probes Drone Theft as Iran Homeland Strike Fears Grow

The U.S. Army on Thursday released photos of two masked suspects believed to be involved in the theft of four small quadcopter drones from a government building at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The Army said in a news release the drones pose no threat to the public because they were equipped only with small cameras. The Army is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of four Skydio X10D drone systems.

The drones were stolen between Nov. 21 and Nov. 24, but the Army did not say when they were discovered missing, only that they were last seen Nov. 21.

The backpack-portable military reconnaissance drones cost about $30,000 each. Soldiers use them to scout areas, track threats, and gather real-time intelligence before moving into dangerous environments.

Skydio said the drones use onboard artificial intelligence to fly autonomously and avoid obstacles such as trees, buildings, and power lines, even in total darkness.

“These drones were stolen from a locked storage area within a secured government building,” the Army said. “The individuals responsible had authorized access to the military installation and the building, and they defeated the locks on the storage cages to perpetrate this theft. This was a targeted act, not a random breach of security.”

The Army released two photographs showing individuals wearing head coverings, dark sweatshirts, and long pants. Also included were photos of two vehicles potentially involved: a light-colored four-door sedan and a dark-colored four-door truck.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the theft to contact the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Campbell at 931-801-0316 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com/armycid.