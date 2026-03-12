Report: Russia Helping Iran Use Ukraine-Tested Drone Tactics

Russia is helping Iran sharpen drone tactics drawn from the war in Ukraine to target the United States and Gulf nations in the Middle East, according to a Western intelligence official.

The official, who spoke with CNN, said Moscow's support has grown more troubling, moving beyond general intelligence assistance and into more specific operational guidance.

"What was more general support is now getting more concerning, including UAS targeting strategies that Russia employed in Ukraine," the official told the outlet on condition of anonymity, referring to unmanned aircraft system.

The report centers on Shahed drones designed by Iran and mass-produced by Russia for use against Ukraine. Those drones have reportedly been more successful than expected at penetrating Gulf air defenses.

While the official did not spell out the exact tactics being shared, Russia has used Shahed drones in coordinated waves against Ukraine, sending large numbers at once and frequently shifting course to make interception more difficult.

Ukraine has at times been forced to confront more than 1,000 drones in a single night.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X Wednesday that "Russia has started supporting the Iranian regime with drones."

"It will definitely help with missiles, and it is also helping them with air defense," Zelenskyy said.

CNN previously reported that Russia had shared imagery from Moscow's satellite network with Iran.

What Russia is receiving in return remains unclear. Moscow has denied sharing intelligence with Tehran.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said Tuesday that Russia denied the allegations and that the United States was taking Russia "at their word."

Ukraine has moved to counter the threat beyond its borders. Kyiv has sent drone-interception experts to the Gulf region to share expertise on defeating Shaheds, which reportedly cost about $30,000 each.

Ukraine has developed small interceptor drones that cost roughly $5,000 and can be produced rapidly.

The developments come as the widening conflict in the Persian Gulf creates new openings for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Though Iran has long been a key Russian ally, the instability also gives Moscow another chance to shift attention away from Ukraine while pressing its broader geopolitical aims.

Putin and President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Monday for the first time since December, discussing both the Gulf conflict and the war in Ukraine.

Trump has already suggested he may soften oil sanctions on Russia to help ease global energy prices.

The Western intelligence official also said they were "really concerned" by Iran's use of mines in the Strait of Hormuz, along with sea-drone attacks and other low-tech assaults using traditional dhow fishing boats against U.S. naval forces.

Iran claimed it had struck the USS Abraham Lincoln early in the conflict, but the United States denied it.

"The Lincoln was not hit," CENTCOM said on X at the time. "The missiles launched didn't even come close."

The official added that China's support for Iran was "concerning," but declined to elaborate.