Ukrainian Drones Hit Oil Hub in Russia's Krasnodar Region

Ukraine struck an oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar region, an official from Ukraine's SBU security service said on Thursday, the latest target of a campaign by Kyiv to attack Russian strategic infrastructure.

The Tikhoretsk hub is one of the largest oil points in southern Russia and is the only supply route for petroleum products to the key port of Novorossiysk, the official said.

The Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk was attacked by Ukrainian drones earlier this month, leading to the temporary suspension of oil loadings.

The SBU official added that a large-scale fire broke out after the drone strike on Tikhoretsk, which houses a large oil depot and terminal.

Kyiv has conducted regular long-range strikes on Russia, aiming to knock out oil refineries, depots and pipelines to cripple Moscow's main source of funding for its war in Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly struck energy infrastructure in Ukraine since it invaded its neighbor in February 2022.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's state-run Centre for Countering Disinformation, said Ukrainian forces have in the past month alone attacked several chemicals plants in Russia producing explosives.

Those included two strikes on Metafrax Chemicals, as well as attacks on Dorogobuzh, UralKhim, Akron and KuibyshevAzot, he added.

"Ukraine is gradually destroying Russia's military-industrial complex and its cycles," Kovalenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

On Tuesday, Ukraine struck the key Kremniy El factory producing missile components in the Russian border region of Bryansk.