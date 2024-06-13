Jewish Student Denied Diploma After 'Swatting' Antisemitic Poster

A Jewish student at the University of California-Irvine, said his diploma was withheld because he damaged a poster that was part of the school's anti-Israel encampment, the Washington Examiner reported.

Alex Minn, 33, told The Examiner he must write a 1,250-word essay admitting to and apologizing for his actions, which he says he didn't do. Minn has hired an attorney and is appealing the decision.

"The only thing I'm guilty of is not understanding that the student conduct policies apply more stringently towards Jewish students," Minn told The Examiner.

Minn said he was walking on campus on May 7 when he saw the poster by his head at eye level, so he told The Examiner, he swatted at it like you would swat a horse fly.

The poster contained antisemitic imagery, including a hand drawn caricature of a hook-nosed Jew holding a bloody knife over the Palestinian flag, displaying the phrase, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

Even though the anti-Israel encampment organizers declined to press charges, several deans were present at the encounter and are listed as witnesses, the Examiner said.

Minn initially declined to identify himself to faculty, unaware students are requested to present their ID when asked, before apologizing and showing his identification, he told The Examiner.

A police report obtained by The Examiner said Minn "was remorseful that his actions led to the report having to be filed."

An eyewitness backs up Minn's account that he swatted at the poster, The Examiner reported.

John Vaughan, Minn's attorney told The Examiner there is a double standard when Minn has to present his ID, but the encampment protesters were allowed to hide in tents and mask their faces.

Vaughan said the university is violating Minn's First Amendment rights and will file a Title VI lawsuit if Minn's record is not expunged, he told The Examiner.

Minn told The Examiner he has filed several complaints about antisemitism on campus.