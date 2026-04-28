Sen. Merkley Seeks GAO Probe of DOJ on Epstein Files

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., on Tuesday called for a sweeping federal audit of the Justice Department's handling of the long-awaited release of records tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, alleging the agency may have violated federal law while exposing victims and shielding powerful figures.

In a letter to the Government Accountability Office, Merkley and other lawmakers asked for an independent review of the DOJ's processes for reviewing, redacting, and publishing millions of Epstein-related documents earlier this year.

The request centers on whether the department complied with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law enacted in November 2025 that required the release of all unclassified records by Dec. 19, 2025, with only narrow protections for victims' privacy.

The DOJ ultimately released more than 3 million pages of material on Jan. 30, 2026, weeks after the statutory deadline.

Merkley's letter alleges that the rollout was "non-compliant," citing reports that some files exposed victims' identities, including email addresses and explicit images, while information tied to prominent political and business figures appeared to be heavily redacted.

Lawmakers also raised concerns that thousands of records were later removed from the DOJ's website without a clear explanation, including materials reportedly linked to allegations involving President Donald Trump and others.

The senators are asking the GAO to detail who was involved in the review process, what guidance they were given, whether contractors or software tools were used, and what role political appointees played in approving redactions and subsequent removals.

The inquiry also seeks to determine whether the DOJ directives treated victims and alleged co-conspirators differently in ways that could have violated the law.

The DOJ has defended its actions, saying its redactions were limited to protecting victims and their families and that "notable individuals and politicians were not redacted."

Merkley's letter disputes that claim, calling it "plainly false" and warning the release may have "re-victimized" survivors while obscuring accountability for alleged abusers.

The Epstein files have become a volatile flashpoint across the political spectrum.

Among Democrats, the controversy has intensified calls for transparency and accountability, particularly around whether federal agencies mishandled sensitive victim information or failed to fully disclose connections between Epstein and influential figures.

At the same time, the issue has gained renewed traction within segments of the MAGA base, where longstanding suspicions about Epstein's network and potential government cover-ups have fueled demands for full, unredacted disclosure.

That convergence of pressure, from Democrat oversight efforts and populist skepticism on the right, has kept the Epstein case in the political spotlight years after his death, with the latest dispute over document handling underscoring persistent mistrust in federal institutions and unresolved questions about accountability.