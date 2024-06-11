Biden Antisemitism Czar: Media 'in General' Is Antisemitic

President Joe Biden's antisemitism czar, Deborah Lipstadt, during an interview with The Washington Post on Tuesday, accused the media, "in general," and even the Post itself of unconsciously fomenting antisemitism.

"Not to knock my host, The Washington Post, or the media," Lipstadt began, "but the media group, the media in general, and even The Washington Post, to a certain degree, in particular, has often fostered that view, fostered that – I don't think consciously – I'm not suggesting that at all, 'Let's spread antisemitism,' but when it talks about Jewish interests, when it talks about rich, powerful Jews forced the New York City police to bring down the encampment, or when on the stellar campuses of our country, graduation speeches are given about rich and powerful people who tried to stop me from coming here, when we see overt antisemitism in other parts of society, amongst some of our leading students, again, at our leading campuses, and not just in this country but abroad as well, I worry."

During her interview with the Post's associate editor, Jonathan Capehart, Lipstadt spoke of a stark rise in antisemitism following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in Israel.

"And Jonathan," she continued, "it's not just a threat to democracy. It's a threat to national security and national stability. Bad actors, malign influencers, be they – influencers, be they other governments, be they NGOs, be they terrorist organizations, be they people with active internet, you know, bots, etcetera, use this issue of antisemitism as a way of stirring up the pot, as a way of creating hostility between groups, as a way of making democracies look like failed states."

Newsmax contacted Lipstadt's office via the State Department for clarification on which media outlets were fostering antisemitism, albeit unconstitutionally. Her office did not immediately respond at the late hour prior to publication.

As The Hill reported Tuesday, a special focus on behalf of Congress and many media outlets has been placed on the relationship between antisemitism and college campuses. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., visited Colombia University in New York City while students protested Israel's war with the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.