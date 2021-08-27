×
More Medical Workers Coming to Texas to Help Fight COVID

nurse treats patient in er
An Emergency Room nurse tends to a patient at the Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital on Aug. 18, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 27 August 2021 01:18 PM

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state will get  2,500 out-of-state medical personnel to help in the fight against the COVID-19 surge in his state.

The additional medical staff will support healthcare facilities in Texas, including hospitals and nursing homes, according to a statement from his office.

"The medical personnel and equipment deployed by DSHS (Texas Department of State Health Services) will provide crucial support to our health care facilities as they treat hospitalized cases of COVID-19," Abbott said.

"Texans can do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and hospitalizations by getting the vaccine. It's safe, effective, and your best defense against COVID-19."

The statement from the governor noted that 5,600 medical personnel, consisting mainly of nurses and respiratory therapists, were previously authorized for deployment.

With the latest round of out-of-state personnel, the number is now increased to a total of 8,100.

Abbott had directed on Aug. 9, that DSHS utilize staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel. The latest deployment will be fully funded by Texas through Sept. 30.

The governor had a brief and mild bout with COVID-19 in mid-August. He has credited the vaccination for his short illness.

US
