Musk No Threat to Free Speech, Democrats Are

The decision by Elon Musk to release internal documents surrounding the company’s decision to censor the October 2020 New York Post story about the Hunter Biden laptop is the Democrats worst nightmare and explains their rabid criticism of Musk over his purchase of the company.

In totality, the documents and information from an attorney generals lawsuit against the Biden administration shows FBI and Twitter interference in the 2020 presidential election.

The FBI gave social media companies a preemptive warning about Russia disinformation about Hunter Biden and the warning fell on fertile political ground inside Twitter where its employees apparently used their own political bias political to engineer the censorship of the NewYork Post story.

Journalist Matt Taibbi was given the assignment by Musk to write about the internal documents about the Hunter laptop. Taibbi reported in 2022, Democrats got 98% of the donations as compared to only 1.5% for Republicans.

The Democratic mob attack on Musk over his purchase of Twitter is rooted in their fear of transparency and free speech. After all, the censorship of the New York Post story, according to a poll, gave Biden the victory over former President Trump.

A free speech social media platform can expose a weaponized FBI, the massive failures of Democratic politicians and their policies can’t be tolerated so an all out effort is being executed by the political left to bankrupt Twitter.

The plan is simple, since Twitter gets 90% of its revenue from advertisers so if you stop advertising you can stop the platform’s revenue model and stop Twitter.

To meet that end, the Democratic mob was unleashed and launched a massive effort to intimidate companies from advertising on Twitter.

On Nov. 1, Business Insider reported on a letter from 40 left-wing groups to corporations encouraging the them not to advertise on Twitter if content moderation on the platform was halted.

A few days later, the intimidation campaign escalated when advocacy groups demanded Twitter advertisers " . . . stop buys on the platform in the wake of Elon’s Musk’s sweeping layoffs."

To organize the effort, a coalition of more than 60 "civil rights and civil society groups" called stoptoxictwitter.com was formed and its website includes the coalition’s letters, media and activism tools.

The website also has score cards showing 34 Twitter corporate advertisers with a banner "stopped ads on Twitter" crossing off the the company’s name if the company ceased ad buys.

The plan against Twitter follows Democrats' playbook to target media outlets challenging their near media monopoly.

It starts with Democrats and the media branding an individual or media outlet as extreme.

This softens up the target allowing left-wing advocacy groups to urge advertisers not to associate its products with the media outlet.

The combined attacks are like bombing an island before the invasion — it weakens the target and sets the tone and political environment for activists to land on the beaches with their ground forces targeting advertisers.

The mob attack against Musk and Twitter is following the playbook.

Soon after its sale to Musk Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., slammed Musk in a Tweet.

She said the " . . . deal is dangerous our democracy."

CNN, NBC and MSNBC coverage included warnings about the consequences of free speech which would allow disinformation to run wild and the possibility of Twitter using its power to favor one political candidate over another.

Like clockwork, advertisers abandoned Twitter.

Musk noted in a tweet, "Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists."

He added, "Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America."

In addition to acting as a group, individual members of the stoptoxictwitter.com coalition went after Musk.

Color of Change produced a video released on Twitter titled "#KeepTwitterSafe" that promoted its effort to get advertisers to boycott Twitter because of a rise in hate speech on its platform.

The video followed a meeting with Musk where they claimed layoffs at the company undermined a promise he made to Color of Change, Free Press, NAACP and, ADL about fighting keeping civil rights protections.

Going after corporate advertisers to harm revenue of media outlets is not new.

Harassment of advertisers for Bill O’Reilly’s show on Fox News played a major role in his leaving the cable network and the same strategy is being used against Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

However, the effort against Musk is one a much larger scale and it represents a real threat to the freedom of speech and Democracy.

Dr. Tom Borelli is a contributor to Newsmax TV and co-hosts radio programs on SiriusXM Patriot with his wife, Deneen Borelli. Read Dr. Tom Borelli's Reports — More Here.