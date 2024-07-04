Vanessa Hudgens Gives Birth to First Baby With Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens has given birth to her first baby with husband Cole Tucker, according to reports.

TMZ published photos of the "High School Musical" alum leaving the hospital Wednesday in Santa Monica, California, where she was wheeled to her car with the newborn cradled in her arms. According to the outlet, the birth took place on Tucker's 28th birthday.

E! News, citing sources, confirmed the news in a report Thursday. No further details were revealed.

Hudgens revealed her pregnancy in March by showing her baby bump on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. The actor arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles wearing a black gown that accentuated her pregnant belly, blowing kisses to photographers.

Days before, Hudgens appeared on the "She Pivots" podcast episode and slammed the public for "rude" speculation on whether she was pregnant last year.

"I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful," she said, according to Sky News.

"I went out on my bachelorette party in October and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, 'Oh my god, you're pregnant,' " she continued. "I'm sorry I don't wear Spanx every day and am a real woman and have a real body. Don't make assumptions in all aspects of life, but especially over other women's bodies."

Hudgens and Tucker first met in October 2020 while on a meditation group call during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was literally on the Zoom with my girlfriend, and I started hitting her asking who he was, and she had never seen him before," Hudgens told Vogue during a December interview. "So I proceeded to look on the Zoom square to find out his name and found him on Instagram — and he sent a DM the next day."

Opening up about those early days during an appearance on an April 2023 episode of "Today With Hoda & Jenna," Hudgens admitted that after their first weekend together, she called her sister saying she had found her future husband.

They were married in December in a jungle wedding in Tulum, Mexico.

"The foresight!" she said.