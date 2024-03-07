Al Pacino's Girlfriend Reveals Pregnancy Health Scare

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, Noor Alfallah discussed a diagnosis of a serious medical condition during her pregnancy with a son she shares with actor Al Pacino.

In the months before Roman Alfallah Pacino's birth in June, Alfallah, 30, was told that she had HELLP Syndrome, a condition known to cause heightened liver enzymes and potential seizures, according to Medline Plus.

Opening up about her pregnancy, Alfallah admitted to wishing she could have enjoyed her pregnancy more.

She further recalled the bags of magnesium she needed to be connected to and the challenge of not being able to be alone with her newborn in case she experienced a seizure.

However, despite these difficulties, co-parenting with Pacino, 83, has been "greater" than Alfallah "ever could imagine."

"Roman has just been the greatest gift from God, a thousand times better than what I ever thought he would be. Every day I look at him, I just know I'm so blessed," she said.

In July, Pacino opened up about Alfallah's pregnancy. She gave birth to his fourth child in June.

"It's very special," Pacino said in a video obtained by the Daily Mail. "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

Several weeks later speculation arose that the pair had split after it emerged that Alfallah had filed for physical custody of their son.

According to court documents filed in the Superior Court of California and obtained by Insider, Alfallah indicated that legal custody of their child would be joint and that Pacino would get a "reasonable right of parenting time" with their son.

Pacino's representative later confirmed to Insider that the couple "are still together."

"Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman," the representative said.

Pacino and Alfallah have been linked since April 2022 when they were spotted having dinner, but sources previously told Page Six that they had been quietly dating since the pandemic.