Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Pregnancy at Oscars

Vanessa Hudgens has announced that she is expecting her first baby with her husband, Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker.

The "High School Musical" alum, 35, revealed her pregnancy Sunday by showing her baby bump on the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

Hudgens arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles wearing a black gown that accentuated her pregnant belly, blowing kisses to photographers.

Days before, Hudgens appeared on the "She Pivots" podcast episode and slammed the public for "rude" speculation on whether or not she was pregnant last year.

"I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful," she said, according to Sky News.

"I went out on my bachelorette party in October and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, 'Oh my god, you're pregnant,' " she continued, adding, "I'm sorry I don't wear Spanx every day and am a real woman and have a real body. Don't make assumptions in all aspects of life, but especially over other women's bodies."

Hudgens and Tucker exchanged were married in December in a jungle wedding in Tulum, Mexico. Hudgens later shared photos and details of the private ceremony in an interview with Vogue.

"[Writing my own vows] was important to me," Hudgens told Vogue. "I would also say to everyone: Write your own vows and read them. It is the most beautiful thing ever in a relationship to be that open and vulnerable and raw in front of all of the people you love proclaiming your love. It’s just beautiful. I loved it."