'Boy Meets World' Alum Trina McGee Pregnant at 54

"Boy Meets World" alum Trina McGee is expecting her fourth child at age 54.

The actor made the surprising announcement Monday on Instagram.

"At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant," she shared in a post. "Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."

McGee added that she was "gonna sign off social media for a bit."

"Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance," she added.

Shortly before revealing her pregnancy, McGee posted a photo in which she was visibly pregnant — something she confirmed when a fan asked about "the bump."

McGee has been married to actor Marcello Thedford for 16 years. She has three children from previous relationships, according to People.

The actor famously portrayed Angela Moore, Shawn Hunter's love interest, on "Boy Meets World." She went on to appear in several other shows including "All of Us," "Girl Meets World," and "Classmates."

McGee previously opened up about negative past experiences with "Boy Meets World" castmates, including Will Friedle calling her "Aunt Jemima" and Danielle Fishel making her feel unwelcome on the set of "Girl Meets World," Entertainment Tonight reported.

Both actors have since apologized, and McGee went on to join them on their podcast, "Pod Meets World," during which she opened up about being a Black actor.

"Coming from Black sitcoms, I always had to have a Black meter," she said, noting that she toned things down for "Boy Meets World." However, she "slipped up," prompting the director to tell her to "turn down the Telma Hopkins about eight notches,' " which was a reference to the "Family Matters" actress.

"I knew exactly what he was talking about and I did ... there are so many things you guys are so lucky you didn't have to think about," she added.