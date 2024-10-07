Taylor Swift Now the Richest Female Musician in the World

Taylor Swift, who has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, has become the world's richest female musician, with a net worth estimated to be $1.6 billion.

Forbes updated the pop icon's net worth Saturday, highlighting her success following the massive "Eras Tour." She has surpassed Rihanna's $1.4 billion net worth, and ranks as the second-richest musician overall, behind Jay-Z, who is valued at $2.5 billion, according to Consequence.

When Swift became a billionaire in October 2023, she made history as the first musician to reach that status primarily through music sales and touring, rather than outside business ventures. Forbes now estimates her wealth includes $600 million from royalties and touring, $600 million from her music catalog, and $125 million in real estate.

Swift has had notable financial growth in recent years. Valued at $365 million in 2020, she has earned over $1.2 billion in the past four years. However, Rihanna still holds the title of "Richest Female Musician of All Time" with a peak net worth of $1.77 billion.

Theere has been speculation Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's relationship is strained. Rumors first began when a contract allegedly negotiating their breakup began circulating online. The document suggested the couple's relationship is merely a public relations strategy, with a planned breakup set at the end of September. However, Kelce's representatives denied the legitimacy of the papers.

"These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency," they said in a statement to People.

Swift has now failed to appear at Kelce's past two games, raising more speculation. However, sources told Page Six that her absence does not indicate any issues in their relationship.

Swift missed Kelce's games due to rehearsals for her tour, which resumes Oct. 18 in Miami. Compounding the situation is that it's harder for her to attend away games.

"If she is going to a place that isn't Arrowhead, there are security concerns," a source told the outlet.

"She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance."