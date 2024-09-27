NBC Poll: Taylor Swift Approval Tanks for Republicans

Pop star Taylor Swift’s approval rating among Republicans dropped precipitously year over year, with nearly half saying they view her negatively after endorsing Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris, according to a new NBC News poll released Friday.

Last November, 26% of Republicans viewed Swift negatively but that jumped to 47% in the latest survey, according to NBC News. Now, 12% of Republicans say they have a positive attitude about Swift, down from 28% in the 2023 poll.

Swift’s approval rating also fell among independents, from 34% approval in 2023 to 26% in this release, according to the survey.

"A good lesson that it's better to be a tortured poet than a tortured figure in the political arena," said Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, the Democrat pollster who conducted this survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies.

Swift got a 5-point bump among Democrats after endorsing Harris, from 53% approval last year to 58% now, according to the poll.

Swift came out with her endorsement of Harris in a social media post shortly after the first presidential debate between the Democrat and Republican nominee Donald Trump on Sept. 10. Harris’ campaign latched onto the endorsement, launching a Swift-themed ad campaign days later in New York City and Las Vegas.

That caught the attention of Trump, who a few days later posted, "I hate Taylor Swift!" to Truth Social.

In Friday’s NBC News poll, Harris leads Trump 47% to 41% in a multicandidate presidential field.

Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies surveyed 1,000 registered voters from Sept. 13-17 for NBC News. The margin of error is +/- 3.1%.