Travis Kelce's Team Slams 'False' Taylor Swift Breakup PR Contract

Travis Kelce's representatives have spoken out after a fake contract negotiating the NFL star's breakup with Taylor Swift began circulating online.

The document surfaced online this week suggesting the couple's relationship is merely a public relations strategy, with a planned breakup set for later this month, according to NME.

The document, attributed to Kelce's public relations firm Full Scope, detailed a plan for the couple to part ways Sept. 28. It was initially shared on Reddit but has since been deleted.

In response, Kelce's representatives have denied the legitimacy of the papers.

"These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency," they said in a statement to People.

Further, they have "engaged a legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."

Kelce meanwhile spoke about how Swift has been supporting his NFL career. In an interview on the "Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday, the tight end revealed the pop icon has been drafting up plays for him to run in games.

"She had just been so open to learning the game, she didn't know much about the rules or anything … I think she was just curious about the profession," he said. "I know none of the plays have gotten to coach [Andy] Reid yet, but if they ever do I'll make sure everyone knows it was her creation."

Kelce added: "She's a little biased and just creates plays for me. We'll see if they can make it to coach Reid's office."

Rumors about their relationship began circulating when Kelce revealed he tried to meet Swift after her July 2023 concert at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift later attended a Chiefs game in late September 2023, and their romance was confirmed a month later when they were seen holding hands at a "Saturday Night Live" after-party.