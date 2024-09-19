NY Times Poll: Taylor Swift's Favorability Wanting

The New York Times conducted a poll treating pop icon Taylor Swift as if she were running for office, gauging her "favorability" among likely voters after her endorsement of Democrat nominee Kamala Harris.

Despite the media frenzy, Swift fell disappointingly short.

The New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer and Siena College poll findings put Swift's overall favorability (44%) less Harris (48%) and Republican nominee Donald Trump (47%).

The poll, conducted Sept. 11-16, revealed that 44% of likely voters have a positive view of Taylor Swift, while 34% view her unfavorably, after her endorsement of Harris on Instagram.

In the post, Swift noted she was voting for Harris "because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. ... "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

Concluding her post, Swift said she had made her choice after doing her research and urged fans to do the same.

"Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make," she added.

The pop icon's endorsement has since divided Americans along partisan lines, with 70% of Democrats viewing her positively compared to just 23% of Republicans. Driving the point home, former President Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

The Times/Inquirer/Siena poll shows 47% of voters view Trump favorably and 51% unfavorably, while Harris has a 48% favorable rating and 49% unfavorable. Additionally, 22% of respondents were unsure or unfamiliar with Taylor Swift, mostly men older than 65.

A separate ABC News/Ipsos poll found that, despite her endorsement of Harris, 81% of voters said it will not influence how they will vote. According to those polled, only 6% of voters said they are more likely to vote for Harris because of Swift's endorsement while 13% said it makes them less likely to vote for Harris.