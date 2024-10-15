Taylor Swift Announces 256-Page 'Eras Tour' Book

Taylor Swift will be releasing a 256-page hardcover book inspired by her "Eras Tour," which will wrap up in December, as well as vinyl and CD versions of "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology."

The 34-year-old pop icon revealed her first-ever book on Instagram.

"We'll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend," Swift wrote. "This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually."

Swift explained that "The Official Eras Tour Book" will contain "personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night."

The book as well as the physical editions of her latest album will go on sale at Target on Nov. 29.

The news was also shared on "Good Morning America." According to the announcement, Swift's book will feature over 500 photos from the tour and "stories and memories from Taylor herself about life on the road."

Swift began her sold-out "Eras Tour" in Arizona on March 17, 2023, which has now become the highest-grossing tour ever, earning over $1 billion, according to the New York Post.

Swift also recently became the world's richest female musician, with a net worth estimated to be $1.6 billion.

She surpassed Rihanna's $1.4 billion net worth, and ranks as the second-richest musician overall, behind Jay-Z, who is valued at $2.5 billion, according to Consequence.

In October 2023, Swift became the first musician to reach billionaire status mainly through music sales and touring. Forbes now estimates her wealth includes $600 million from royalties and tours, $600 million from her music catalog, and $125 million in real estate.

On Monday, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker made headlines when she was spotted with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at Yankee Stadium for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees.

It was the second major sporting event for the couple in New York City over the past few weeks. They also sat in a box to watch the men's final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Sept. 8 in Queens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.