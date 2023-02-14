Rebel Wilson: Girlfriend's Family Not 'Accepting' of Relationship

While things between Rebel Wilson and her partner, Ramona Agruma, seem to be going well, the "Bridesmaid" actor has said her girlfriend's family hasn't been "accepting" of their relationship.

Wilson opened up about their difficulties during an appearance on the "Life Uncut" podcast.

"My whole family has just been amazing," said Wilson, who took her romance with Agruma public last year, according to Page Six. "Ramona's family hasn't been as accepting. And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public.

"With her, she's not in the public eye, it's much harder on her. It's so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things."

Wilson came out in June 2022 while also announcing her relationship with Agruma on social media.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she captioned a photo of the pair together.

About three weeks earlier, Wilson alluded to her new relationship when she told People that she had been set up with her new partner "through a friend."

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she told People. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

In November, Wilson announced the arrival of their first child — a daughter named Royce Lillian — who was born via surrogate.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Rebel wrote in an Instagram post alongside the first photo of her newborn.

"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

Wilson added that she was "ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable."

"I am learning quickly … much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club," she wrote at the time.