Sacha Baron Cohen Denies Rebel Wilson's Inappropriate Behavior Claims

Sacha Baron Cohen has disputed Rebel Wilson's description of his behavior during the filming of "The Brothers Grimsby."

Wilson characterized him as a "massive [expletive]," in her memoir, "Rebel Rising," and accused him of bad behavior on the set of the film.

Although she did not name him in the publication, she later identified Baron Cohen as the actor she was referring to. She also alleged that the "Borat" star is seeking to block the publication of her book. Representatives for Baron Cohen have now rejected the allegations in a statement to The Guardian.

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of 'The Brothers Grimsby,' " the statement read.

In recent Instagram posts, Wilson claimed that someone she once worked with had hired a crisis PR team and started sending her threats after she mentioned they would be discussed in her book.

"He's trying to stop press coming out about my new book ... but the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth," she wrote, according to The Guardian.

"'I have a no [expletive] policy, means like, yeah, I don't work with [expletive].' I was like, 'Oh yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible or logical. But then it really sunk in because I worked with a massive [expletive] and yeah, now I definitely have a no [expletive] policy," she wrote in a post earlier this month, according to The Guardian. Back in 2014, during an appearance on the "Kyle and Jackie O" radio show in Australia, Wilson said that she threatened to call her and Baron Cohen's shared agent and "tell her how much you are harassing me" because he was so persistent with her and pressured her to engage in scenes that made her uncomfortable.

The film, which co-starred Isla Fisher and Mark Strong, is widely considered the lowest moment in Baron Cohen's screen career.